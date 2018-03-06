Hey Guys!
Here to tell you about cool new app called, AKO’! It’s a platform for Customers to connect to Freelancers of Fashion and lifestyle services for FREE!
AKO’ app is a free download that allows customers to search for Vendors offering Fashion and Lifestyle Services. Their current services include the most sought after services in the fashion and lifestyle industry. AKO’ allows Freelancers and Vendors register, create a profile, list a service or a combination of services, create a price-list and set their availability.
AKO’ primarily is for creatives and freelancers offering these services, but is also open to businesses. Clients search and book services from their expansive directory of professionals offering services including Tailors/Clothiers, Personal Shoppers, Personal Stylists, Wardrobe Consultants, Photography, and more!
This sounds so cool! Download at AkoApp.com.
What do you think?
Cool Online Find: Ako App, A Platform for Fashion Freelancers
Hey Guys!