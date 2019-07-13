Convos With Claire Is Coming To Miami’s Luxurious Betsy Hotel On July 17th!

Uh oh…back again! Convos With Claire is happening yet again and this time, we are coming to the 305 with more fashion, fun, and thought-provoking discussions! Convos With Claire always has special celebrity guests and you will be able to mix and mingle with Miami’s finest including J’Lysa Wilson of Clem Swimwear, mother of Lil Yatchy and Fashionista Venita McCollum, Rapper Trina, and Singer/TV Personality Amara La Negra. All of this epic fun will be going down at the luxury resort known as the Betsy Hotel!

The Betsy Hotel is an award-winning beach-side resort located on Ocean Drive in Miami. Complete with palm trees inside and out, the hotel speaks to the tropical vibes of the city with wondrous experiences in dining, socializing, and all-around fun. Amenities include rooftop and courtyard pools, a wellness garden and spa, two award-winning restaurants, and much more!

Convos With Claire will be held in the hotel’s B-Bar which is deemed as the resort’s hidden gem! Located in the basement, the B-Bar is a perfect secluded spot for events and away from the hustle and bustle of the Miami bar goers.

If you haven’t secured your tickets, it’s not too late! Secure them here right now because this is an event you don’t want to miss. Come out in your best silver and gold look and enjoy the vibes of fashion in Miami!