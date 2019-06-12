Come To Slay At Convos With Claire As Celebrity Stylist, Jeremy Haynes, Will Be Judging For Best Dressed

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Gearing up for Convos With Claire in Atlanta on June 15th-June 16th, Fashion Bomb Daily is happy to announce our special guests list which includes celebrity stylist: Jeremy Haynes aka “No IG Jeremy”!

Jeremy Haynes and his wardrobe styling services is based in Atlanta and his noteworthy clients include some of Atlanta’s finest like Porsha Williams, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Toya Wright, Kandi Burruss, and more! After studying at Clark Atlanta University and receiving his Bachelor of Arts and Science in fashion merchandising, Jeremy immediately started working and building his portfolio and clientele. He has dressed clients for the BET Awards, Grammys, and MTV Awards to name a few and even has clients overseas as he has wardrobed for international fashion weeks. A notable quality of Jeremy is that his success as a stylist was done without the help of Instagram, allowing him to limit distractions and solidify more personal connections with his clients.

Jeremy Haynes will be one of celebrity guest judges for the Best Dressed contest to pick the most bomb neon outfit of the evening along with other celebrity guests such as Marlo Hampton, Paris Chea, Phreshy, and more! You don’t want to miss this, so secure your tickets now at CWCATL.eventbrite.com.



