Claire’s Life: What to Wear to Give a Keynote or Speak at a Conference + Recap of Flourish Media Conference

Happy Monday, Bombers and Bombshells!

This past weekend, I was the keynote speaker at the Flourish Media Conference!

Geared towards entrepreneurs, the conference comprises a day full or panels, speeches, and concludes with a pitching contest where companies can pitch to potential investors. It was the bomb!

For the occasion, I wore a new tulle tuxedo suit by Oyemwen! It was a hit. And it got me to thinking about what to wear to speak or keynote an event! Read on for tips:

When in doubt, wear a suit.

There’s nothing I love more than a suit when speaking at an event. A suit is authoritative and says you mean business! Have fun with colors and fabrications. To stay on the safe side, stay away from busy prints as they might be distracting.

Shop some bomb suits below:

2. Dresses are great, just make sure they pass the fingertip test.

One time I wore a thigh length dress to speak at an event, and I had to wear a prayer cloth the whole time. Don’t let that be you! Wear a great fitting dress in a solid color, preferably knee length.

3. If you wear a skirt, same rule applies

Pencil skirts are my favorite. If you wear a printed skirt, anchoring with a button down works. When in doubt, wear white.

4. Wear comfortable shoes

If you are standing during your speech, you don’t want to be thrown off by pinched toes! You want to feel comfortable and confident so that you can focus on the task at hand.

Some of my most comfortable shoes are from Stuart Weitzman, Gianvito Rossi, and Manolo Blahnik:

That does it! Do you have anything to add?

Shop my look at FashionBombDailyShop.com. And to book me to host, keynote or moderate your next event, email Book@ClaireSulmers.com.

Images: Google is Human/Davide Photography/IG/Getty