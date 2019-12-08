Claire’s Life: The Sister Love MJB Pop Up Shop with Simone Smith and Mary J. Blige + Shop SIS Jewelry this Holiday Season!

Happy Sunday, y’all!

Last night, I popped into a Sister Love MJB Jewelry pop up event at Aloft Hotel in Long Island, hosted by Simone I. Smith and Mary J. Blige.

In case you haven’t heard of Sister Love MJB, here’s the 411: accessories lover Simone I. Smith launched her eponymous jewelry line in 2011 to satisfy her passion for fashion accessories and also give back to her community. A 14-year-cancer survivor, it was important for Simone that a portion of proceeds of each jewelry sale went back to the American Cancer Society.

In 2018, Simone partnered with long time friend Mary J. Blige to create Sister Love MJB. Their collection references hip hop culture of the 80’s and 90’s with big silver or gold hoops, door knockers, and gold chains.

The collection immediately took off, with fly fashionistas like Misa Hylton, Taraji P. Henson, Tamron Hall, Missy Elliott, Keke, and so many more rocking their accessories for everything from regular outings to TV appearances.

Last night, guests, friends, and family came to shop the collection for the holidays. Beats were bumping, Ciroc and wine were flowing, and everyone had a great time shopping for a great cause! I said hey to friends Nina Cooper, Duckie Confetti, and of course Simone and Mary!

I personally LOVE Sister Love MJB. As a hoops girl, I really don’t need more in my jewelry box than my Sister Love MJB hoops in silver or gold. I have a few more items on my wish list for Christmas, including their Nefertiti necklace covered in Crystals (raise your hand if your mom had one of those growing up) and their blinged out Bam Beauties hoops. So Bomb!

Shop their selection here. Tell them I sent you.

For the night, I wore a dress from FashionBombDailyShop.com, a tiger print coat from Haus of Shea, Balenciaga boots, SIS Loves MJB earrings, and a grenade bag from Bruce & Glen. Hair from The Virgin Hair Fantasy.

What do you think?

Images: Nyki Elle