Claire’s Life: Naturally Curly’s Texture on the Runway Show + Reporting Live from NYFW for Revolt TV

Happy 2nd day of New York Fashion Week!

For Day 1, I busied myself capturing street chic outside Skylight Clarkson for Revolt TV:



I stopped well dressed passerby and asked them a series of questions about their style, and what they’re excited for for New York Fashion Week.



Then it was time for Naturally Curly’s Texture On the Runway Show! I snapped some Street Style before the festivities with bloggers @daynabolden @andinsommary @theondiaj and @rashida.banks:





Sponsored by Sally Beauty, the show highlighted how curly and coiled hair can act as the perfect statement piece to a fashionable look. Cantu Beauty, Shea Moisture, Carol’s Daughter, and more illustrated how their products can help achieve show stopping hairstyles.



Afterwards, I headed to Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty after party at Up & Down. Lots of fly Bombshells were in attendance, including Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, Justine Skye, and so many more. I didn’t take any pictures, sadly, so you’ll have to take my word for it:)

For day 1, I wore a jacket by Cult de Jour and a Kareen Singh skirt.



Stay tuned for more, this is gonna be a busy season!

