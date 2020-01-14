Claire’s Life: I’m Coming to Paris for Fashion Week + Convos with Claire Paris!

Happy Tuesday, Bombers and Bombshells!

I’m excited to announce that I will be in Paris for Fashion Week! And we will be having our 2nd Convos with Claire a Paris!

We plan on bringing Fashion and Beauty with a dash of Vin and Fromage to the city of lights! Date and time details will be announced soon, but if you’d like to get your early bird tickets now, you can do so at ConvoswithClaire.com.

We plan on having stimulating conversations surrounding fashion and beauty, then opening up a marketplace to purchase fashion, hair, and beauty products. It’s gonna be bomb!

Want to vend or sponsor? Or to dress me? Email Events@FashionBombDaily.com or bookclairesulmers@gmail.com .

A Bientôt!