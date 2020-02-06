Claire’s Life: Harlem’s Fashion Row’s Prelude Event Honoring Misa Hylton, Dapper Dan, and April Walker!

Kobe Bryant’s untimely passing recently shocked the world--and reaffirmed what we already know: tomorrow is not promised. So, if you love and value someone, honor them while they are still here. It was that sentiment that prevailed at Harlem Fashion Row’s Prelude event, hosted by Brandice Daniel.

For over a decade, Harlem’s Fashion Row has been working, consistently, to thrust a spotlight on designer’s of color. Last night, the organization threw a party, punctuated by original performances, celebrating the accomplishments of Misa Hylton, April Walker, and Dapper Dan.

Not familiar with who April Walker is? An original rap gave everyone in attendance a rundown, with select back up dancers wearing Walker Wear.

The tribute to Misa Hylton included a reenactment of the now Classic “Crush on You” video featuring different monochromatic looks with hair to match.

Finally a Gospel Choir sang the praises of Dapper Dan.

It was a fun night that truly felt like a family reunion, as fashion enthusiasts kicked off NYFW and Black History Month in singular style.

@Afro_Eclectic in a Zara suit

As for me, I greeted and congratulated Brandice Daniel and all the honorees:

And of course, greeted some Fashion Bomb friends and family.

I wore a look from Gold x Teal, uplifted by Versace accessories from @MarkotheCurator.

Images: @ NykiElle