Claire’s Life: The Fete Fashion Show During CIAA Featuring Fabolous, Nyoni Couture, Shop Jesse Queen, Made in Italie Swimwear, and More!

This past Sunday, while most were knee deep in Oscars territory, I was graciously invited to Charlotte, North Carolina to co-host the Fete Fashion Show as part of CIAA Weekend!



I took to the stage with Fashion Bomb Men King Fabolous for a spell, but spent most of my time admiring and discovering a few designers you should know.

Behold a few you must bookmark:

1. Made in Italie Swimwear (@MadeinItalieSwimwear; MIISwim.com.)



Hit the beach in serious style in these chic one pieces, that boast alluring cut outs and bright colors.



Go from the pool to the party by slipping on a pair of jeans and heels.



2. Ms. Bling Miami (@MsBlingMiami; www.msblingmiami.com)



My Haitian sister Pascale has a solid online following because of her ‘sassy yet classy’ style. She decided to create a line that falls in line with her aesthetic, which embraces bright colors, feminine lines, and wide legged pants.





3. Nyoni Couture (@Nyoni_couture, www.nyonicouture.com)



Dapper gents need look no further than Nyoni Couture. The designer was born in Liberia and raised in Europe, and his suits have a supremely tailored fit.



Bepoke blokes will find a lot to love!





4. Shop Jesse Queen (@ShopJesseQueen; JesseQueen.com)

Jesse Queen fashion clothes for tall ladies with style. Her line bubbled over with dresses and chic sets with elongated hemlines.



5. LVISH Styles (@LvishStyles, Lvish.com).



With a tag line that reads, Life Varies, I’m Still Here, Lvish Styles offers easy unisex separates for work and play.





Other great brands that showed included PRSVR, Ms. DeCordon, Rich Girl Candy, and more!

See even more styles and designers on Instagram @Fete.fashionshow.

See anything you like?