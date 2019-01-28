Claire’s Life: Erin Harris and Valeisha Butterfield Jones’s Welcome to LA Brunch at the Jeremy

So there are a slew of bomb business women who have decided to ditch the sleet and snow of New York and move over to sunny LA. This past Saturday, I, along with many others, celebrated two of those women: Blue Flame SVP Erin Harris and Google’s Global Head of Women & Black Community Engagement, Valeisha Butterfield Jones.



The brunch, sponsored by Ciroc, welcomed dozens of women who have it all: Style, Brains, and Beauty to match. With the help of photographer Maya Ayanna Darasaw, I was able to capture just a few. Take a look:



Executive Claudine Joseph looked vibrant in a floral dress, Gucci sneakers, and a Hermes Birkin bag.



The beautiful KJ Rose paired jeans with a draped top and dainty gold jewelry.



Marketing powerhouse and entrepreneur Karen Civil looked chic in a Balenciaga sweater, leather skirt, and Givenchy boots.



Stylist and Designer Tameka Foster opted for a flirty skirt and a matching printed bag.



Jennifer Williams showed off her stems in a dress from her boutique, Classy Girl Wardrobe.



And Spirits executive Alisa Jacobs looked bomb in a yellow wrap dress, equipped with a slit.



As for me, I’ve been having a bit of a fashion emergency due to a confluence of factors, but I pulled it together with Sophia Webster Chiara heels and a simple dress from House of CB.

It was a fun time!









And now I’m inspired (yet again) to take the leap and venture out West.

What do you think? Could you see FBD and Claire in Cali?



Images: @MadWorksPhoto