Claire’s Life: Day 1 at #NYFW in Hanifa Pink Label, Jessica Rich Shoes, and Amerie 1936 Jewels

I am reviving an old #NYFW tradition, and posting my outfits of the day from Fashion Week. With Instagram, I now just post my looks there and keep it moving. But I’ve got time today! Read on:
For day 1, I wore all black designers you should know: A Hanifa Pink Collection Alex Midi Dress, Jessica Rich Goddess Sandals, and earrings from Amerie 1936. Dior shades and I was ready to take on the Christopher John Rogers show! Take a look at my pieces below:
Stay tune for more of my #NYFW tracks!
Images: Fritz Metayer