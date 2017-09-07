Claire’s Life: Celebrating Lala Anthony at Lord & Taylor + Receiving Harlem’s Fashion Row’s 10th Anniversary New Media Award With Spike Lee, Brandice Daniel, Chioma Nnadi, and More!

Happy Day 1 of New York Fashion Week!

Last night, I kicked the festivities off with a bang with a pop by Lala Anthony’s meet n greet by Lord & Taylor, followed by a stop by Harlem’s Fashion Row’s 10th Anniversary event at La Marina.



Notice anything different?

Yes, to commemorate a new era of Fashion Bomb Daily and a new chapter in the Claire Sulmers book, I decided to switch my hair color from its signature blond to a deeper red. Fashion is ever changing and evolving, and who am I to stay in a box?



After congratulating Lala on her collection (she was wearing a Faith Connexion jacket, jeans from her line with Lord & Taylor, and Alaia shoes)…



… the Fashion Bomb Daily x Revolt team and I made our way uptown for Harlem’s Fashion Row’s event.



I was the proud recipient of HFR’s New Media Award!



In my speech, I spoke of how much I’ve always loved fashion, but always felt like an outsider. Thanks to the digital landscape and social media, I have been able to move from an outsider to an insider. Won’t he do it?



After my speech, I sat down next to my fellow award recipient, Spike Lee, who received HFR’s 360 Icon award.



The show was fabulous, and featured designers I know and love like Fe Noel, Kimberly Goldson, Krashae, Undra Duncan, and more. Show review to come!

Afterwards, I caught up with Misa Hylton, Emil Wilbekin, Tai Beauchamp, Harriette Cole, and more.





This Fashion Week, I’ll be traveling with the Revolt TV crew, capturing videos and content for their website and channel. If you see me out and about, be sure to say hi!

Here’s to a game changing NYFW.

Smootches!

Images: Jonna Mojica

*I wore a suit by Sergio Hudson

