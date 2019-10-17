Claire’s Life: Celebrating Dark & Lovely’s New Look and Feel with Revamped Relaxers, Hair Colors and More!

Happy Thursday!

Last night, I stepped out in the name of @FashionBombHair to see what new developments Dark & Lovely had on tap!

The legacy brand, which celebrated 47 years in the business, refreshed their logo and revamped a few of their bestselling products to have a modern and fresh feel.

Bombers, Bombshells, influencers, and legends convened at the Mercantile Gallery to celebrate beauty, hair and style. Take a look:

Songstress Elle Varner embraced fall tones in a black look topped off with a burgundy hat.

Bombshell @SryMae showed off a popping red haircut, refreshed with Dark & Lovely’s Fade Resist hair color.

I was loving @CinderAri‘s purple mane. The color came courtesy of Dark & Lovely of course!

When all else fails, black hair always makes a strong and chic statement! Yes to these curly tresses!

It was a fun time!

I touched base with Dark & Lovely resident hair expert Derick Monroe, who recommended I try the color Crimson Moon for the New Year!

I also said hey to members of the Dark & Lovely team including Erica Culpepper, Dark & Lovely ambassador Kela Walker, legendary fashion writer Constance White, and more.

Be sure to follow Dark and Lovely on Instagram @DarkandLovely, follow the hashtag #WeAreDarkandLovely and see what we have on tap @FashionBombHair.

Images: @NykiElle

Look: Mistress Rocks with Jewelry by Sneely Jewelry.

To have us come and cover your next event, email bookclairesulmers@gmail.com