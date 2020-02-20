Claire’s Life: Celebrating Beauty with Juvia’s Place with Remy Ma, Juju, Amara La Negra, and More for Black History Month!

Happy Thursday, Bombers and Bombshells!

A few weeks ago, I was invited by bomb beauty brand Juvia’s Place to interview fabulous Bombshells like Remy Ma, Juju, Amara la Negra, and Jessie Woo :

Haven’t heard of Juvia’s Place? They are a makeup brand that creates foundations, eyeshadows, and lipsticks for all skin tones, but are best known for how their highly pigmented products pop on darker hues.

The purpose of our Convos with Claire was to discuss Black Beauty in celebration of Black History Month, and learn more about how the ladies feel beautiful, with makeup or without.

We had some interesting chats! Some ladies revealed they were bullied when they were little for how they looked, while others discussed how culture and background impact their view of themselves and how the world sees them.

The Convos were bomb (if I do say so myself). Stay tuned for the drop here and on @ FashionBombDaily !

For the occasion, I unwittingly matched the colorful background in a Victoria Hayes Spring 2020 top and jacket, and of course my favorite Claire Sulmers LTD Creations Jeans:

Stay tuned for more + even more fabulous collaborations with Juvia’s Place.

Smootches!

Images: @Vizualape