Claire’s Life: Accepting the Style Award At the Salute Her Honors in Shop Oyemwen

Happy Saturday!

I am currently in Atlanta, handling some family business and also prepping for Convos with Claire! Our event is coming up October 13th, and I couldn’t be more excited to see how ATL shows out with our Logo Love dress code! So Fun!



The day before I hopped on a plane, I was honored to receive Cafe Mocha Radio’s Style Awards, as apart of their Salute Her Honors.



I was blessed to receive an award alongside industry change makers like Arva Rice, President of the New York Urban League, celebrity publicist Gwendolyn Quinn, legendary singers Valerie Simpson and Nona Hendryx, activist Gwen Carr, and Bloomberg radio anchor Donna Wilson.



For the night, I wore a look from @FashionBombDailyMag Advertiser @ShopOyemwen.



The brand features loads of looks I love, including tutus of various colors equipped with high slits, sleek suits, and more. I’m sure you’ll love them! Check them out here.



Life is still in a bit of an upheaval with @FashionbombDaily disabled, but I’m slowly but surely bouncing back! I’ve gotten over the shock of what happened, been doing my best to get it together, and have learned how to just get on with life. Awards and honors like this one certainly keep me encouraged!



Thank you to Sheila Eldridge and Cafe Mocha Radio for this honor!



Images: @MrVocabTV