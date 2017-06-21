Victor Cruz Hints At Fashion Collaboration At Moncler’s Milan Show

Sports and fashion collaborations are nothing new in the industry. Last year, Victor Cruz, wide receiver for the Chicago Bears was named the number one most fashionable athlete in Sports Illustrated. This year, the salsa dancing football player seems to be hinting at possible collaborations. He attended Moncler’s menswear show in Milan where he discussed how fashion helps him.

While attending his fourth Moncler show, Cruz said that fashion allows him to open his eyes to different things. The stylish Chicago Bears’ player claimed that he was “getting his feet wet” in fashion. In addition to “getting his feet wet,” Victor let it slip that some collaborations, like his 2015 3X1 collection, might develop into something more. Moncler’s CEO, Remo Ruffini, always highlights his brand’s connection to it’s history, mountain-climbing and general sports. Therefore, could a collaboration with Victor Cruz and Moncler be in the works? Or maybe Cruz will even launch his own clothing brand….?

Victor Cruz was the first celebrity to partner with 3X1 for a collection in 2015. The five-piece capsule included a variety of denim and denim-inspired looks. The former NY Giants player might be known for a bomb clothing brand soon.

Would our bombers support Mr. Cruz clothing brand or even another collab?

Photos Courtesy of WWD, Esquire, an The Fashionisto