On the Scene: Chanel’s Fall 2017 Couture Fashion Show with Tracee Ellis Ross, Pharrell Williams, Julianne Moore, and More!

Chanel’s fashion shows are always star-studded. And the iconic French fashion house’s latest Couture presentation was no exception!

Check out who was in attendance and what they wore…

Tracee Ellis Ross added a pop of color to her neutral and relaxed fit with a pair of red suede, cap-toe booties. She’s always flawless.

Pharrell was groovy in a tie dye tee, retro-inspired shades, his own Adidas kicks, and a cozy cardigan. I live for his style!

Claudia Schiffer looked every bit the supermodel in a black, zip-front jumpsuit and pearl-embellished flats.

Julianne Moore slipped on a classic tweed LBD from the iconic French fashion house. She never has an off-day…ever!

Kristen Stewart shimmered and sparkled in a strapless, embellished all-in-one. This was fab.

Tilda Swinton was angelic in a cream tweed, tie-waist jacket and a white pleated maxi skirt.

Katy Perry was intergalactic, in an astronaut-print short suit. Cute!

Cara Delevingne was the ultimate cool girl in a white cami, high-waist leather pants, and pavement-stomping boots.

Chinese actress Zhou Xun was simple and chic in one of the brand’s timeless tweed frocks.

Lily Collins uplifted denim with an embellished top.

It was all about metallics for Japanese actress and model Nana Komatsu—who slipped on a silver quilted top, starburst high-waist midi skirt, and leather, ankle-strap sandals. I’d wear this in a heartbeat!

Aziz Ansari kept it pared-down, yet polished for the occasion. Nice to see him at the shows.

Who had your favorite look at the show?