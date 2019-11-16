Celine Dion Gave Us Chic FW19 Street Style in NYC Wearing Max Mara and Saint Laurent!

Celine Dion showed us that her style has not skipped a beat while attending Paris Couture Fashion Week in July. Now, she is back giving us more bomb looks while she was in NYC!





Photo by Pap Culture

Celine was spotted in a Saint Laurent FW19 RTW fur coat and Gianvito Rossi heels one night, styled by Sydney Lopez and Pepe Muñoz.





Photo by Pap Culture

Celine also gave us the fashion blues in a blue Max Mara looks, also styled by Sydney Lopez and Pepe Muñoz.

We love these fashion moments with the diva, Celine Dion!