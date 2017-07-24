Celebs Love: Edgy, Uber Mini Skirts

Celebrities love showing off a little leg here and there, but the chicest way to approach that concept is to pull out that early ‘2000s era mini skirt. Yep, it’s back like it never left, but for the Summer of 2017 it’s getting edgier by the day.

Behold a few fabulous examples, as modeled by some of our favorite ‘it’ girls:



Karreuche Tran looks adorable in practically anything she throws on, but a pink leather zip up mini skirt indeed is her thing.

Amber Steven West attended NBC Universal Summer Press Day in a frilled leather studded mini skirt.



Kendall Jenner knows how to turn her edginess off and on, but this time it’s turned all the way on! She wore a $110 DG Dèvoiler patent leather mini. She came to slay not play!

Rihanna is a looker when it comes to trends. She kept her look subtle with a Vetements grey sweatshirt, paired with a red fringe mini skirt and red pointed heels to match. A skirt like Rih’s isn’t the easiest to pull off, but to make it work, keep the rest of the look simple by adding solid muted tones or tones that match the skirt’s color.

Charlize Theron wore an all white Dior set to the premier of Atomic Blonde Movie in Berlin. Two-piece sets are in for the summer as well, so what better way is there to pull off a mini skirt look than to have the matching top to go with it? It’s effortless and fashion forward at the same time!

We spied Kylie Jenner in a $2,890 metal mesh mini skirt by Paco Rabanne. A skirt like this number should be paired with a fitted crop top, bodysuit, or anything sexy with a lace pattern.

Emily Ratajowski is a looker in mini skirts too! She wore a confetti plaid mini skirt paired with over the top platform heels, and a lavender sweater, as she waited outside of Marc Jacobs show in NY.

Carrie Underwood wore a rainbow fringe mini skirt, a bedazzled long-sleeve top to match, and strap on heels. This is the ultimate party skirt so don’t be afraid to wear something like this to a club or birthday party.

Bella Hadid went with a destroyed denim mini, paired with all black from head to toe. You can pull off a denim mini skirt in multiple ways, but this model went for a more simple, yet chic approach.

Lastly, Hailey Baldwin wore a khaki mini skirt and paired it with a loose black top and boots. Khaki skirts are the easiest of them all to rock with anything, and the model proved it’s a chic piece to add to the rest of your look.

What do you think about the mini skirt trend?

Courtesy images by: leatherdress.me, Elle, wheretoget.it, The Sun, People, GotCeleb, Pinterest