Celebs Like Nicole Murphy, Lala Anthony, and Tammy Rivera Love…Fashion Nova

While our favorite celebs are known to splurge, they all also love to save with comfortable, affordable pieces from Fashion Nova! The e-store carries jeans, sweats, cute crop tops, shorts, and more. Take a look at how some of our favorite stars slayed in Fashion Nova:


Lala Anthony was spied out on the town in an off the shoulder leather jacket and Fashion Nova black jeans.

Could this set look any more comfy? Tammy River kicked back for a casual day a gray Netflix and Chill set.

This summer is all about the casual set. Reginae Carter looked relaxed in a bright hued short set.

Porsha Williams rocked an unexpected Afro and a Fashion Nova jumpsuit that hugged every curve.

Nicole Murphy was definitely #bodygoals in a crop top and white Canopy jeans.

Larsa Pippen skewed subtle in distressed blue jeans.

And lastly, Amber Rose is a diehard Fashion Nova fan! She and a fly fan hit the town, with Amber in black Fashion Nova denim.
Get all of the looks above for less than $39.99 at FashionNova.com. Cute and affordable–you can’t go wrong!
Which look is your favorite?

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

