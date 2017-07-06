Celebrities Love: Versace’s Baroque Embroidered Robe

Undoubtedly, the must have Monday through Sunday loungewear item to own is a robe. After all, it’s like the new pajama set right? Mind you, for some celebs, it’s not just about any robe but the unbridled comfort and luxury provided by Versace‘s $575 Baroque Embellished Robe. The 100% cotton number has become quite the celebrity accouterment.

Check it out:

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather Jr. is not a stranger to flossing! To wit, the boxing champ checked his timepiece decked off in a bold red iteration.

Chad Ocho Cino kept the look tonal in his kitchen as he enjoyed a cigar. How’s that for detail?

Actor Kevin Hart struck a pose and seemed ready for some relaxation in the fiery red number.

UFC champion Conor McGregor served scrumptious looking salads in his luxe wear.

Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake took some time to smize and unwind in an envious locale.

2 Chainz tended to a studio session with Champagne Papi, pairing the black embellished stunner with a graphic tee and jeans.

Rick Ross ‘da Boss’ donned gold tone framed aviator sunglasses for a cool vibe.

Migos’s Offset took the stage, sans shirt/tee, outfitted in the go-to cloak, trousers and red loafers.

And last but certainly not least, Wendy Williams went for comfort at LAX outfitted in a black dress, white sneakers and the yellow topper.

The Italian made cotton embroidered bathrobe features a wrap style V neck, a tie fastening, three-quarter length sleeves and a contrasting gold-tone opulent print at the cuffs and belt.

Comfort and style!

How would you rock it?