Celeb Style: Naomi Campbell, Lil Kim, Mya, Kaia Gerber, and Many More Spotted Attending Marc Jacobs’ and Char DeFrancesco’s Wedding!

Written by: Jennet Jusu (@TheJusuQuench)

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs married his beau Char DeFrancesco over the weekend in NYC, and it was a star-studded event! We honestly can’t expect anything less than a fun and fashion filled night to celebrate the lover’s harmonious ‘I Do’s’, so here were the many looks given:

Supermodel Naomi Campbell wore crystal embellished Balmain to the wedding, giving quite the wow factor in a floor length, structured shoulder cape to match.

Lil Kim dazzled in a lacy Antonio Marras dress, wearing a silver fox boa from The Fur Salon at Saks 5th Avenue. She also livened up her look with a pink bow hat by Sarah Sokol Millinery, and Rene Caovilla Caged Mesh Stress sandals

Simple yet modish, Mya and Kaia Gerber both took to Marc Jacobs’ very own line for the occasion. Mya’s effortless look consist of an all white satin ensemble, as Kaia Gerber wore a beige oversized jacket with Wide-Leg Trousers much more daring.

The Hadid sisters were amongst the number who wore Marc Jacobs’ as well. They both settled for simple suits, with Gigi keeping things hip in a slim fit suit, glittery sheer top and a felt hat. However Bella was a tad bit riskier in a satin bustier and Wool Straight-Leg Pants.

Rita Ora gave drama and played with bold colors for her look. Her vintage Saint Laurent Masquerade Evening Gown brought major excitement to the occasion, that was snagged from Resurrection Vintage. Although it was far from typical for such an occasion, the dress was an attention getter for sure!

Emily Ratajkowski showed skin, and was nothing short of tantalizing in a custom Saks Potts made in a bright yellow. Cut deeply in silk, the dress complimented her figure and was extremely audacious.

I think it’s safe to say Bombers and Bombshells, none of the celebs in attendance played it safe for Marc Jacobs’ and Char DeFrancesco’s wedding. Ranging from sexy, chic and sophisticated, most showed up and showed out.