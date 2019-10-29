Cassie Beamed in a Naked Wardrobe Jumpsuit for Her Baby Shower Celebration!

Cassie and her husband, Alex Fine, celebrated the anticipation of their baby girl with a baby shower over the weekend. The celebration was accompanied by friends and family members like Karrueche Tran, Marni Senofonte, Deonte Nash, Melissa Andre, LoLa Monroe, and more.
Cassie looked radiant in a comfy jumpsuit for Naked Wardrobe, which is available for a steal of $56! Get it here.
Photos shot by @christopherballadarez
We cannot wait to see the arrival of their baby girl! Congratulations to the couple!