Cardi B stays winning! The Bronx Bombshell took home 6 Billboard Awards wearing a show stopping purple dress from Moschino’s Fall 2019 collection:

She hit the red carpet for the event in a yellow cut out creation from the same collection:

And accepted one of her many awards in a scintillating look by Julien MacDonald.

Her stylist Kollin Carter continues to kill it! Can’t wait to see what she wears to the Met Gala…

What say you? Which look was your favorite?

Images: Getty/Instagram