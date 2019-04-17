Cardi B wearing Louis Vuitton, Bella Hadid in Alyx Studio, and Teyana Taylor in Sorella + more hit Coachella in High Style

By Najaah Cooper (@luvnaj)

Coachella’s first weekend has come and gone and we’re loving the celebrity style we’ve been seeing posts on Instagram giving us serious FOMO. Here are a few of your favorites (and ours) from the week.

Cardi B in Louis Vuitton

Cardi B showed off her toned legs by wearing a $4,000 Louis Vuitton anorak and paired it with pink Chanel sneakers and mini backpack. The colorful ensemble from the celebrity rapper was styled for her by her stylist Kollin Carter.

Bella Hadid in Alyx Studio SS19 RTW

Bella Hadid showed up in Alyx Studio RTW pants with buckle embellishments. She paired her Ivory pants with a colorful vest from brand Ganni

Model Jasmine Sanders kept it cheeky in a barely-there dress from GypsySport. White combat boots and blonde braids helped to complete this look she wore for one of the many parties celebrating the Coachella Festivities.

Jasmine Sanders in Gypsy Sport





Lala Milan took a break from making us laugh to show off her styling talents with thigh-high cowboy-inspired boots from Pretty Little Thing. She added a black crop top and denim shorts with a silver buckled belt from Swank Blue.

Lala Milan in Pretty Little Thing

Hennessy Carolina got the memo and arrived in a silver cowboy hat with matching pants from Ivan Bitton to the Moschino and Sephora party. This was her first time attending Coachella and I’m sure she’ll be back.

Hennessy Carolina in Ivan Bitton

Teyana Taylor showed off her killer curves in a blue unitard with neon piping from Sorella Boutique which sold out immediately after we posted the details of her fit on our Instagram page.