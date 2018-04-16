Cardi B Performs at Coachella in a Custom Alejandro Collection Ensemble

After a weekend of iconic performances, Cardi B closed out the first Coachella weekend with a memorable performance. The Bronx rapstress performed at the music festival for the first time and paid homage to TLC’s Left Eye. She hit the stage in custom Alejandro Collection threads inspired by TLC’s 1996 Grammy’s outfits.

She wore a white bustier, paired with high waist white pants that sat over her baby bump and a matching long white coat. Cardi channeled Left Eye even more by wearing her hair in two high pony tails and a swooped bang on her forehead.

Midway through her performance she took her coat off and did some twerking for the crowd. Miss Belacalis is not letting this pregnancy slow her down one bit, and we’re loving it!

Kehlani and Chance the Rapper were two of the many artists who joined Cardi on stage to perform some of their hits from her album, ‘Invasion of Privacy.’

There’s no stopping this mama to be! We love watching her evolution, and can’t wait to see her Coachella look for weekend 2. What do you think of her look?