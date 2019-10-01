Cardi B Brings Her A-Game to Paris Fashion Week in Richard Quinn, Nicolas Jebran, Chanel, and More!

Fans and fashionistas waited in anticipation to see if Cardi B was going to be an appearance at New York Fashion Week this year and she sadly didn’t. Instead, she made a grande return to Fashion Month, but this time she’s in Paris! Cardi B has brought her high-fashion style to the fashion capital of the world and we just can’t get over her looks.

Let’s get into her looks from Paris Fashion Week:





Cardi B kicked off her week in Richard Quinn FW19!





Cardi attended the Thom Browne SS20 show in Thom Browne FW18 look featuring an archived pump from the brand!

Cardi was spotted in Edda and an Aliétte bodysuit while at Paris Fashion Week.





Cardi B reigned in purple in Nicolas Jebran FW19.





Cardi B attended the Chanel show in a classy Chanel FW19 look!

All looks were styled by Kollin Carter and shot by Tomás Herold! Kollin and Cardi a fierce duo to be reckoned with.