Cardi B Beams in a Yellow Yoyoyo Kishi Blazer Dress in Maroon 5’s ‘Girls Like You’ Video

Another day, another surprise feature from Cardi B! The mama to be is in the last trimester of her pregnancy, but still keeping us on our toes. Today Maroon 5 released their star studded ‘Girls Like You’ video with appearances from Mary J. Blige, Tiffany Haddish, Ellen, and more. Cardi B not only appeared in the video, but she had a verse on the song! The Bronx rapstress spit her bars in an oversized double-breated yellow Yoyoyo Kishi blazer dress. The dress featured small dangling chains falling from the buttons and split sleeves. Cardi rocked a wavy black bob for the video. Classic and cute!

See a snippet of Cardi’s verse from her Instagram below.

 

Keep killing it mama Cardi! What are your thoughts?

