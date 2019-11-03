Bring Convos with Claire to Your Stylish City: Franchise CWC!

We get asked all the time to bring CWC to various towns and states, from Houston to London to Accra! Here’s your chance to franchise your own Conversation.

It’s simple: if you’d like to add a splash of fashion networking, riveting conversations, and fun to your city, simply let us know and we’ll send over details on how to make a collaboration a reality.

CWC offers local designers the opportunity to get recognized on a global scale, while giving fashionistas and speakers the spotlight to shine!

If you want us to put on the whole event, click below. We will find a venue, guests, and promote!

Convos with Claire Franchise Option 1 Half Deposit $3,000.00 USD Pay in Full $6,000.00 USD

This option includes:

Claire’s event team to scout & rent venues

– Event planning, decor, food drinks

– Local promo, marketing, placements, local appearances, ticket capture

– Hosting, moderating

– Brand Exposure, content creation, video, photography, event recaps

Want to take a little more control, but want us to promote, we’ve got you covered! Click below to secure.

Convos with Claire Franchise Option 2 Half Deposit $2,000.00 USD Pay in Full $4,000.00 USD

This option includes:

Local promo, marketing, placements, local appearances, ticket capture

– Hosting, moderating

– Brand Exposure, content creation, video, photography, event recaps

If you want to take the wheel and just want our team to show up, we can do that, too! Have Claire come to your town by clicking below:

Convos with Claire Franchise Option 3 Half Deposit $1,000.00 USD Pay in Full $2,000.00 USD

We are so excited to expand in 2020, and are thrilled to take you along for the ride!

Need more details? Email BookClaireSulmers@gmail.com

Here’s to a fashionable (and fabulous) New Year!