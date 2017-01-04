Bomb Product of the Day: Zara’s Short Camouflage Print Down Puffer

This week we’re raving over all things Camo! Neutral colors and prints are always first on my list when styling during the colder seasons. Check out this Zara Short Camouflage Print Down Puffer:

If you’re looking for high quality on a dime, Zara is always the place to go.

The puffer, originally priced at $99 has been marked down to $69. This stunner features an enclosed zipper, snap closure, and raised collar for extra warmth.

Definite steal!

The detail is what makes this coat such a bomb piece! With “WHATEVER” scrolled across the back of the jacket, you’re sure to turn heads!

Purchase your own here.

What do you think?

Hot! Or Hmm..?