Bomb Product of the Day: Tom Ford Padlock Naked Sandals

You can never go wrong with a sexy, barely there sandal and no one does it better than Tom Ford.

The iconic Padlock Naked sandal is a top favorite in celebrity circles, with everyone from Beyoncé to Rihanna, Jlo to Karreuche rocking various styles of the timeless shoe.

The epitome of sex appeal, the style can go with almost everything. Whether it be heading for drinks with the girls or that special date night with your bae. The design includes a full metallic heel and a matching padlock around the ankle with styles available in leather, patent, suede and python to name a few. Starting at $1,090, but some have a price tag of $1,390.

Sandals aren’t for you? The designer also has a wide range of pumps using the signature padlock design starting at $1,190. Including a ultra-luxurious python print version for $1,690.

Would you splurge?