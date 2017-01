I love Tnemnroda Better than the Rest Readers! The $58 specs come with Swarovski Crystal embellishment on the nose bridge and arms.



They come in gold and silver and go with just about everything! I wore them with an all black look to attend Angela Yee’s birthday brunch yesterday in Brooklyn.



See more outfit pix here. Get the readers, if you please, at MaisonTnemnroda.com.

What do you think?



*Use the code BombReaders for 10% off!