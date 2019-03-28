Bomb Product of the Day: Spring/Summer 2019 Louis Vuitton Accessories

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x)
Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection has had a serious injection of color. All your LV favorite shapes such as the Speedy, Neverfull, Keepall, Bumbag, Mirco Purse, OnTheGo and mini Beach Pouch all have been remastered for SS19. The bags feature a large LV monogram print and contrasting colors. We see combinations such as pinks with vivid greens, olive tones with neutrals, saturated reds paired with bright pinks.
This limited-edition capsule collection drops 29th March and will only be available for five months. Better snap up your favorite pieces quickly, before they are gone as this collection is sure to be a sell out!