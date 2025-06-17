Cardi B Debuts Daughter Blossom in a Pink and Tan Louis Vuitton X Takashi Murakami Cherry Blossom Accessories

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, who goes by the stage name “Cardi B,” officially debuted images of her youngest daughter Blossom, and she’s absolutely beautiful!

The ‘UP’ rapper who gave birth to her third child back in September 2024 is glowing from head to toe. After experiencing a tumultuous relationship with her estranged husband Offset, Cardi has found love again with New England’s Patriots star, Stefon Diggs.

Perhaps baby “Blossom” is living up to her name, and was the perfect catalyst for change, as it’s great to see Cardi living her life in full bloom. Symbolizing renewal, Cardi released images of all of her children donning accessories from the Louis Vuitton X Takashi Murakami monogram cherry blossom collection.

Blossom looked adorable in a fuchsia pink swimsuit, with diamonds on her wrist, and a Sakura brown $415 Louis Vuitton silk scarf draped on top of her head. We must say, Cardi has some strong genes.

Her siblings Kulture (6) and Wave (3) , were also captured posing for the camera. While Wave kept things simple with tan shorts, and Timberland boots, Kulture proved that she’s a diva way ahead of her time.

Sporting a nude swimsuit, with a $245 LV Bandeau scarf tied around her head, Kulture was not only photographed donning one LV handbag, but two. From her $2,100 LV x TM Pochette shoulder bag, to her timeless $3,550 OnTheGo PM handbag, both bags featured the Japanese artist Takashi Murakami vibrant floral motifs printed over LV’s iconic Monogram coated canvas. After being caught scribbling on one of Cardi B’s Hermes handbags, we’re sure all pens and markers are out of sight.

Twinning with her oldest , Cardi also rocked a nude swimsuit with accessories from the Takashi Murakami collection including the $3,550 LV x TM Papillon handbag with a rounded silhouette, and a matching scarf and umbrella to tie her Summer ensemble together.

Cardi B has quickly dropped the baby weight and is beginning to look like her old self again. With a new album potentially on the horizon, we are looking forward to a hot summer anthem.

What say you? Hot or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Production