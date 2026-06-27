Claire’s Life: Celebrating Sylvia Rhone with Mona Scott Young, Joey Harris, and More in a Red Althea Mink Leather Coat

Some nights you just have to stop and soak it all in.

BET Awards weekend kicked off with a beautifully curated evening honoring the legendary music executive Sylvia Rhone. Hosted by Monami Productions and Mona Scott-Young and supported by the Black Music Collective, the night was a love letter to Black music, culture, and the women who have shaped it.

For those who may not know, Sylvia Rhone is one of the most powerful and trailblazing executives in the history of the music industry. As President of Epic Records, she has championed some of the biggest names in music, from Beyoncé to Travis Scott. A graduate of the Wharton School of Business, Rhone became the first Black woman to head a major record label when she was appointed CEO of EastWest Records in 1994 — a milestone that paved the way for generations of Black women in the music business. Her decades of service to the culture have been nothing short of historic, and an evening in her honor was long overdue.

The night featured remarks by none other than Missy Elliott, who credits Sylvia Rhone for her music career. Apparently Missy wanted to have her own label, but Rhone encouraged Missy to give her just one album–which turned into 5! The world is grateful for Sylvia Rhone indeed!

Performances by Stevie Wonder, Jozzy, and Terrell Music kept the night moving — and yes, when Stevie Wonder took the stage, the room felt every single note (even though he sang that he didn’t feel like singing).

For the occasion, I wore a red leather trench coat look by Althea Mink, styled with Norma Kamali shorts, red stockings, and Steve Madden heels — a full-red moment that felt right for a night this special. Makeup was by the Latrice Johnson, and hair was coiffed by Kalief W using Kendras Boutique Hair.

Nights like this are a reminder of why we do what we do. Here’s to Sylvia Rhone, to Black music, and to even more magic this BET Awards weekend. 💣

With Joey Harris

With Mona Scott Young and Prophet from Black Music Collective

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Photo Credit: @iamtishhabrenee