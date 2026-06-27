The Smith Family Steps Out in All-Black for Jaden Smith’s Christian Louboutin Event in Paris

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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The Smith family showed up and showed out.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and all of his children — Jaden, Willow, and Trey —and their granny Adrienne arrived in coordinated all-black looks to celebrate Jaden Smith’s Christian Louboutin event in Paris, and the family fashion moment did not go unnoticed.

The Smith Family Steps Out In All Black For Jaden Smiths Christian Louboutin Event In Paris

Will Smith was styled by @OfficialFawn in a Maison Margiela blazer, Dolce & Gabbana pants, a vintage brooch sourced from 1stDibs, a red Christian Louboutin bandana, and Christian Louboutin shoes, finished with Vintage Frames Company sunglasses.

Jada Pinkett Smith arrived in a custom look by Armine the Tailor — a strapless black dress paired with a bold gold collar necklace that instantly became the talking point of the evening. Comments on social media said it all: “That cuff necklace elevated that outfit to the 11th level.”

2 The Smith Family Steps Out In All Black For Jaden Smiths Christian Louboutin Event In Paris

Willow Smith kept it sleek in a black Jil Sander crop top and shorts, styled by Cristian B M, while Trey Smith rounded out the all-black family moment.

Together, the Smiths delivered a masterclass in coordinated dressing — understated yet powerful, with each look holding its own. Paris, consider yourselves on notice.

Photo Credit: @mohtohsoh / @officialfawn

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