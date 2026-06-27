The Smith Family Steps Out in All-Black for Jaden Smith’s Christian Louboutin Event in Paris

The Smith family showed up and showed out.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and all of his children — Jaden, Willow, and Trey —and their granny Adrienne arrived in coordinated all-black looks to celebrate Jaden Smith’s Christian Louboutin event in Paris, and the family fashion moment did not go unnoticed.

Will Smith was styled by @OfficialFawn in a Maison Margiela blazer, Dolce & Gabbana pants, a vintage brooch sourced from 1stDibs, a red Christian Louboutin bandana, and Christian Louboutin shoes, finished with Vintage Frames Company sunglasses.

Jada Pinkett Smith arrived in a custom look by Armine the Tailor — a strapless black dress paired with a bold gold collar necklace that instantly became the talking point of the evening. Comments on social media said it all: “That cuff necklace elevated that outfit to the 11th level.”

Willow Smith kept it sleek in a black Jil Sander crop top and shorts, styled by Cristian B M, while Trey Smith rounded out the all-black family moment.

Together, the Smiths delivered a masterclass in coordinated dressing — understated yet powerful, with each look holding its own. Paris, consider yourselves on notice.

Photo Credit: @mohtohsoh / @officialfawn