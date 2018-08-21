Bomb Product of the Day: Shhhowercap Fashionable Shower Caps

We’ve got a fab Bomb Product today! Get into Shhhowercaps: fashionable turban inspired showercaps!



The fun hair protectors comes in cool colors and patterns, and have a chic design to add a luxurious touch to your shower experience.



They have more than enough space to fit your ‘do, and protect it while you’re getting spruced up for the day.



Ringing it at $43, they’re a bit of a splurge, but well worth the investment. They will definitely upgrade your bath time experience!



Get yours here.



What do you think?

