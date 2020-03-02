Bomb Product of the Day: Pocahontas Spring Boot by IceQueen Design

Poland based brand IceQueen Design specializes in creating trendy, unique designs. Offering all sorts of styles; including summer sandals, winter booties and sleek pumps.

A large portion of the brands collection features fur with the majority being fashioned into chic slides with colorful furs at EU95 (estimated $98)

The Pocahontas design, which cost EU200 (estimated $220), is a mid-calf boot with a pointed toe, fur lining along the front and a thin heel. The look is completed with leather wrap-around straps. The boot is perfect to pair with some killer jeans for a casual look or with midi-skirts for a smarter look.

The boot is available online in an on-trend neutral cream color or in black with either a contrasting silver fur or natural tan fur. The style is also available as flat boots for those of you who like to be comfy and stylish. These boots cost EU175 (estimated $191)

Would you rock them?