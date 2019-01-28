Bomb Product of the Day: Nichole Lynel’s ‘Vanity Vain’ Dress!

Written by: Jennet Jusu (@TheJusuQuench) | Fashion Bomb Intern
Hey Fashion Bombshells and Bombers!
Our Bomb Product of the Day may cause a frenzy with it being such a show stopper of a piece! Short, draped and in a popping shade of red, we have Nichole Lynel’s ‘Vanity Vain’ sequined mini dress that’s modeled by the beauty, herself. The dress’ fresh vintage feel with playful patterning and a flirty V-cut, makes the look ultra stylish and party appropriate; not to mention the classic touch of the shoulder pads. For a steal of $159 in price, it’s safe to say this product is a go. You can find it here Bombers!