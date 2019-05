Are you a flag carrying feminist? Wear your allegiance on your tee with shirts by Michael Hauer:

Madonna in a Feminist T-Shirt

Actress Lizzy Green wearing The Future is Female T-Shirt







Actress Alyssa Lynch wearing The Future is Female T-Shirt







Tees are a splurge at $750 a pop. If you’re feeling the spirit, purchase at MichaelHauerItaly.com.

Every Purchase That’s Made Michael Hauer Italy Donates a Portion Of It To HeForShe, an organization to promote Equality and to Help End Violence Against Women and Girls.

What do you think?