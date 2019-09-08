Bomb Product of the Day: Louboutin Nappa Laminata Samotresse

Dipped in gold and fit for a Grecian goddess. The red-bottom icon Christian Louboutin has created a slip on style sandal with wing details around the ankle. The ideal summer party heeled mule.
Exotically named Nappa Laminata Samotresse, these heels are elegant and fun yet, subtle. How to wear them? Think white maxi dresses delicately draped across the body or a flirty LBD mini for that understated eye-catching look.
For $895, they are a splurge but when you look like you belong with the likes of God’s – would your splash the cash?
Love the look? Shop gold mules: