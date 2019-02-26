Bomb Product of the Day: Giuseppe Zanotti ‘Peony’ Sandals

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily
Fashionista favorite Giuseppe Zanotti has done it again! The designer has created the new must-have Spring/Summer shoe. Currently available in nude, black or orange, these sandals are a true ‘look at me’ pair of heels yet also somehow is understated at the same time. A classic strappy sandal adorned with a delicate peony flower on the back made from satin, it’s safe to say that these shoes are going to be the ‘It’ shoe of the warmer seasons. Zanotti has recently given this chic shoe a modern, trend-centric makeover using translucent vinyl. Available now on giuseppezanotti.com for a cool $1,395 would you splurge?