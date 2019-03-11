Bomb Product of the Day: Giambattista Valli Crystal Snake Boots

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x)
Here at Fashion Bomb Daily we love a bit of sparkle. Whether it is an accent of crystals or full-blown encrusted pieces, dazzling items are always a good choice in our eyes.
Giambattista Valli’s Fall/Winter ‘19 runway did not disappoint, and these crystal snake embellished boots is definitely a highlight. The black suede boot has an air of cowboy vibes with the rounded top, matched with the beautiful elegance of a jeweled snake on the side for that added ‘look at me’ touch.
You can pre-order these beauties at Moda Operandi or you can shop the look below.