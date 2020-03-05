Bomb Product of the Day: Forbes List Mules by Miss Lola

Just like all you Bombshell’s and Bombers, here at Fashion Bomb Daily we love a good steal.

E-commerce boutique MissLola.com is a Bomb Accessories heaven filled with a variety of styles that suit every fashionista, most of which are under $100.

It is no secret that mules is one of the biggest shoes trends in recent times. The sleek style and comfort factor have made it so that this nostalgic design is more popular than ever. Square toe, pointed, metallic and animal print options are among the most popular styles in latest fashion weeks.

Forbes List, the pointed shaped mule from MissLola.com, is a sparkly take on the trend. For just $42, these perfect date night heels are available in blue, black, red or nude. Wear them with suit pants and a body suit for that sexy, boss girl vibe.

Which color will you be getting?