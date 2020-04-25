Bomb Product of the Day: Fishnet Cutout D-Trap Boot by Dior

Who says you can’t wear boots in the spring?

Who doesn’t love a boot? Thigh-high, ankle, knee-high.. we love them all! But a hot, sweaty foot in the springtime is not the look we are after.

Dior’s latest season saw the release of a boot that is more suited for the slightly warmer months. Named the D-Trap boot, this stylish shoe features a fishnet cutout pattern with gold Christian Dior signature embossed under flap and star logo on the sole. There is even a small gold bee on the back. The army-style boot is completed with two buckles and a lace-up design.

How to wear them you ask? Rock these booties with a belted shirt dress for a cool girl vibe or with your trusted denim shorts for a causal look.

The Black D-Trap Matte boot retails at $1,590, or there is the white version named the Ecru D-Trap boot that is also available on Dior.com.

Which is your favorite?