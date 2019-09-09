Bomb Product of the Day: Dylanlex Gilden Holden Necklace

Here at FashionBombDaily we love a good ol’ trick or life hack.

Dylanlex, a celebrity favourite jewellery line with fans such as Beyoncé and Rihanna, have come up with the ultimate accessories styling hack: wrap a necklace around your ankle to create a multi-chain anklet. Perfectly showcased on their Instagram using the brand’s $580 Gilded Holden necklace.

This jewellery designer is infamous for creating chunky, yet intricately detailed necklaces, rings and bracelets. On the slightly pricier side, these pieces are made to be worn layered with other pieces or alone as a stand out piece – and we want them all!

Bombshells, Bombers – which ones do you have your eye on?

Shop Dylanlex: