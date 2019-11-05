Bomb Product of the Day: Chaos Mules from Ego

It’s time for a total Bomb Accessories steal! Who doesn’t love a good deal?

Mules have been king of the shoes this past season, with everyone wanting to get their hands on a pair (for a few pairs) during the warmer months but now as the leaves start to turn and the temperature drops, we are still loving these comfortable leg-lengthening style. With nostalgic 90’s feels and sexy slip on design, it’s easy to see why this style has been so popular as of late.

There are plenty of styles to choose from these days; leather, suede, embellished, animal print, the list is endless. The style is so popular that UK based shoe brand Ego has an entire section on their site dedicated to their various mules designs. The best part? Almost their entire stock are $100 or less!

With party season looming, our fav style at the moment has to be their diamanté encrusted Chaos mule. Simple yet oh-so-sexy. The price? Just $52. Will you be purchasing them?

Shop some of our fav mules from Ego: