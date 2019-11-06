Bomb Product of the Day: Chanel Tuxedo Sandals

Add a touch of black tie glamour to your outfits with these Chanel tuxedo inspired sandals.

As part of their Fall/Winter 19/20 collection (Karl Lagerfeld’s last collection) these white leather, T-bar style shoes has an elegant velvet bow around the ankle and a touch of black on the toe cap fitting with the general black and white theme of the entire collection. These unique heels can be yours for a splurge of $950. Available in Chanel boutiques and www.chanel.com

To style them, wear with monochrome outfits. Think lady-like, Chanel-era styling. Tweed skirts, Houndstooth patterns, crisp white shirt, blazers. Keep the outfit simple and let the shoes be the statement.

How would you wear them?

Shop other T-bar styles: