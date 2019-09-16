Bomb Product of the Day: Aquazzura Power Puff Sling Back Pumps

You know that you have found a timeless must-have shoe when you feel the explicit need to have to purchase them in every single color possible. Italian luxury footwear brand Aquazzura, has done exactly that with their Powder Puff design.

Available in a whole host of different colors, textures and even heel height. The sling-back design of the original version add comfort, while the oversized power puff ball on the to adds a touch of glamour.

You can wear them to the office, date night or on a cocktail fulled night with your best girls. Try them dressed up with a simple, elegant dress or wear them with a more casual vibe with rolled up ‘Mom’ jeans and a white tee for laid back, brunch outing feels.

Which style would you splurge on?

Need them? Shop the style below:

