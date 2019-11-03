Bomb Product of the Day : Aquazzura Crystal Temptation Heels

Clear PVC heels have been seen on the perfectly pedicured feet of every Bombshell out there. With the holiday season fast approaching this go-with-everything style shoe is definitely a wardrobe must have.

There are plenty of options out there on the market right now, from sandals to pumps to boots all varying in price. If you’re looking to splurge, look no further than Aquazzura’s aptly named Temptation pumps. Sitting pretty at $1,250 these heels are an investment.

Along with the on-trend PVC panels, these peep-toe style heels are delicately finished off with crystal embellished trim – perfectly ready for this party season. The best part? This Temptation shoe is available in 3 colors: silver, nude and black. They are so bomb that Aquazurra extended the line to include a closed-toe version as well as a kitten heel option. Which would you rock?

